The agonal ordeal digesting the execrable, enervating bilge in Michael Reagan’s column published in the April 18 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Leaders like Gov. Newsom making California unlivable”) evidences once again that conservatism in America today is about little more than the airing of contrived grievances and fulminating over the cultural issue du jour.

Reagan even insensately seems to applaud the prospect of the offices of The New York Times “under 30 feet of water.” Perhaps his regressive ideas are heritable, passed to him from his father, former President Ronald Reagan?

Exhibit A: The occasions when Ronald Reagan was on the wrong side of history are manifold. His administration demonized the opponents of apartheid in South Africa, and in 1986, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 313-83 to override Reagan’s veto of a bill to levy sanctions against its oppressive, illegitimate regime.

Exhibit B: With his customary verbal incontinence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis managed to say “woke” seven times in 20 seconds in South Carolina on April 19. A former baseball teammate of DeSantis at Yale recalls that “Ron is the most selfish person I have ever interacted with” and “He always loved embarrassing and humiliating people.”

Exhibit C: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan took his sham “field hearing” to New York City to highlight that city’s lawlessness and crime, perhaps forgetting that Bakersfield, California, the hometown and district of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with a population of 407,615, had 60 homicides in 2021, while New York City, with a population of 8,468,000, recorded 485 that same year.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster