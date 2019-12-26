These are difficult times for our nation and Christians. This has again surfaced in the Christianity Today editorial and James Dobson’s response. As a Christian, I am grieved by the spectacle of brothers and sisters tearing each other apart.
An observation in response to Dobson’s question: If Trump is impeached, what then? There is only one obvious answer, Mike Pence becomes president. We had great hopes for President Donald Trump. We wanted him so badly to be “God’s man.” Yes, he has accomplished things we as Christians approved of, most notably with Supreme Court appointments.
Sadly, by any other reasonable measure, he has revealed his heart to be full of anger and greed, totally lacking in mercy and humility. Perhaps God is in fact giving the United States and in particular Christians the opportunity to, in the words of Proverbs 22:10, “Drive out the mocker, out goes strife, quarrels and insults.”
Further, we can put aside our thirst for revenge and leave it in God’s hands (Romans 12:19).
So, perhaps as Christians, God is giving us a third option. Yes, Dr. Dobson, impeachment makes Mike Pence president — a man by all reasonable standards whose heart is dedicated to the Lord.
Noah Walker
East Drumore Township