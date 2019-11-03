Instead of listening to the news media descriptions, or Adam Schiff’s version of the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, decide for yourself if there was a quid pro quo.
Type into your computer “full transcript between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine,” then scroll down until you find one that has all five pages of the unclassified conversation between the two presidents.
Also type in “Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire prosecutor’’ and watch the video.
Again, decide for yourself.
Jacqueline Mackey
Columbia