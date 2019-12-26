There are are numerous dictators in the world. How they come to power is the same.
First, you have to be a bully to be a dictator. Next, get a large part of the country to buy into your idea of what the country should look like. You don’t need a majority, just enough to be vocal. To make your case more convincing, use media power to sell your product — in much the same way as people like evangelist Jimmy Swaggart and a multimedia giant like Fox News.
To be a dictator is about control. Control the courts and make sure your friends are taken care of, including making them rich on the backs of poor people. It’s very important to have the top cop, like the attorney general, in your hip pocket.
Now the hard part. The United States has the most powerful military in the world. If you’re the commander in chief, the hard part is over. Just proclaim you’re smarter than the generals and dump as much money in the war machine as possible.
Make no mistake, President Donald Trump and his family will never leave the White House. If he wins in 2020, he has every right to stay, but if he loses, he will use every strategy mentioned above to have the election overturned. He has said he can do what he wants, and I believe that will include becoming president for life.
What will Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey do then?
I really hope I’m wrong, but I’m scared for my family and the country.
Bob Daecher
Lititz