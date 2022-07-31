I read the editorial in the July 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline headlined “Lack of compassion.”

What about the female athlete who has worked her entire junior high and high school career and is pushed off the podium and into fourth place because a transgender girl or woman decided to complete in her event? No medal, no awards ceremony, no great memory — just pain and frustration.

Where is the compassion for that young lady?

It happened in this year’s NCAA swimming championships.

Keith Falco

East Hempfield Township