Thank you so much for having balanced editorials related to Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Toomey and Smucker represent two drastically different perspectives in dealing with a categorically, statistically and provably corrupt businessman/TV celebrity/wannabe dictator.

And I still believe that Smucker should should resign. But, like former President Donald Trump, Smucker will never give up his self-centeredness.

Mark Herr

West Cocalico Township