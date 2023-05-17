As a retired human resources and financial manager, I am putting my pen to paper to enlighten the people about what I see happening today in America.

I was sent here by my company to help set up a newly acquired company in New York. That was 35 years ago. I was a widow and an empty nester so I took the job. I did see opportunities so I decided to stay.

As a human resources manager I always felt that women were treated as second-class citizens. Salaries, health care and opportunities were very limited. So here are my observations.

The biggest mistake the American people made was in the 2016 presidential election. Two people were running. One had no experience in government, as well as a questionable history both personally and businesswise.

The other had served this country all her life and was very much in the know about what was needed. But she was a woman.

So instead, Americans gave the job to someone who was a clear loser, with no respect for the rule of law or the truth.

I suggest you all take a good look at yourselves and do the right thing for your country and democracy.

As a concerned nonpartisan retiree, I see the writing on the wall.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz