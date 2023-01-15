Word is out and former President Donald Trump is in trouble. The U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, released its final report, which clearly shows how much Trump is responsible for planning, coordinating, recruiting and directing the most egregious assault on our democracy.

Trump still has his base, which is happy with him for now. Many in Trump’s Republican Party are following his lead in trying to paint the actions of his supporters on that infamous day as patriotic and perfectly legitimate. Pure nonsense.

There are those in Congress who would like this to go away. With their fingerprints all over the events of Jan. 6 and their false claims, they are now trying to rewrite the events of that day.

When President Joe Biden recently awarded 14 individuals with the Presidential Citizens Medal, only one Republican showed up to support the brave men and women who defended the U.S. Capitol from those who wished to seize it.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have sought to prevent the Jan. 6 records from going to the National Archives.

But the result of the midterm elections shows us that many Americans — and I suspect many who voted for Trump for president — are fed up with his often bizarre, always juvenile behavior. I believe that he is a bully who should be charged for his part in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Anything less is unconscionable and dangerous.

I encourage all to read the report.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township