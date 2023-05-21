I always read the LNP | LancasterOnline opinion pages, even in the Sunday paper. I read both sides of issues. Some are completely different and opposing to each other. The fact is, it is not called the “truth page.” Even though both sides say their point is true, they both can’t be true. That is why LNP | LancasterOnline calls it the Opinion page. Opinion is defined as a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge — an estimation of the quality of worth of someone or something.

So what the writer says is not necessarily true, if it is from their perspective. Some writers state their opinion repeatedly, hoping that you, if you read it numerous times, begin to believe it is true.

How do you know if an opinion is true? You would have had to develop critical reading and thinking skills when you were in school. You need to discern all you hear and read. Start from a neutral position and weigh both sides of an issue. But that may not even get you to the truth.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view, but we do edit for accuracy. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.