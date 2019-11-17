Thank you for your efforts on the several articles on the Amish education system in the Oct. 20 Sunday LNP (“Former Amish decry their schooling” and related articles). Special thanks are in order to LNP’s summer intern, Erika Riley, for her hard work on the project. Including three main perspectives — Amish, the Amish Heritage Foundation and Dr. Donald Kraybill — gave the stories depth.
Everyone should be moved by the tragic story of Torah Bontrager and hope that those who committed these terrible acts are brought to justice. I commend her for her efforts to support and mentor other survivors and to prevent further evils.
Readers need to be careful, however, about extrapolating out from one horrific case. A startling quote in the story claims that Bontrager’s experience is “not unusual and it’s not abnormal”! If the representation in the quote is found to be correct, and such deeds are indeed “usual” or “normal,” I would be happy to help build a buggy shed at Lancaster County Prison. But a monumental accusation like this needs to be made seriously.
Since it largely seeks to help and interact with disgruntled or mistreated Amish, the Amish Heritage Foundation has a strong selection bias. These people’s experiences shouldn’t be dismissed, but this portrayal goes far beyond describing individual experiences. It strikes one as severe exaggeration. As Riley points out, “no reliable statistics are available.” These tragedies are difficult to track within society at large or smaller communities.
Drew Martin
Lancaster