From April 1861 until April 1865, this country engaged in a monumentally destructive civil war. The triggering issue was slavery, but the resulting historical movement was much larger than emancipation. We began a transition from being a confederation of states that cooperated when appropriate and convenient, to becoming an increasingly tightly knit “nation” — a nation that became the most powerful in world history in terms of economic, military and political might and prestige.

We transformed ourselves from being “these” united states to “the United States,” a nation with a recognizable persona on the world stage, a leader among nations.

Unfortunately, it now seems that reactionary forces in this country want to destroy a century and a half of progress — political progress, economic progress and progress in civil society. They want to drive us backward — backward toward being a loose confederacy of states, a more disunited people than we have been for generations.

That cannot be allowed to continue.

According to the Freedom House democracy index (and many others), the U.S. has been backsliding in recent years, becoming a declining democracy, now ranked 36th.

It is my hope that we regain our forward march toward progress, as a united people, with thoughtful women and men engaging in fact-based decision-making for the common good. Before it is too late.

Barry Kauffman

Member, Manheim Township

Board of Commissioners