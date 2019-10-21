The apoplectic reaction to the joke video showing President Donald Trump killing media companies has been inconsistent, overblown and, most importantly, deeply disingenuous.
This includes the reaction from LNP’s own editorial board (“Not a joke,” Oct. 15). The meme itself, a poor attempt at edgy, Gen Z humor, was definitely in bad taste, and Republicans, including the president, were right to disavow it after it came to light. But to pretend that it represents a unique and present danger to the Fourth Estate is absolutely absurd.
Snoop Dog, Eminem and even the players of New York’s Shakespeare in the Park all produced media that depict the president being killed in an equally graphic manner. Hollywood stars have fantasized about assassinating Republican politicians on live TV. Nationally recognized journalists routinely paint the members of the current administration as thugs and gangsters who need to be “removed” at any cost.
Are we supposed to hold all of these figures accountable if an unhinged member of society decides to act out? Of course not. It’s equally ludicrous to suggest that this video is going to instigate real-life violence.
The LNP Editorial Board's use of the Capital Gazette massacre as an example of rhetorically instigated violence against journalists was particularly egregious; the culprit in question was an apolitical lunatic with a personal grudge and that is not even remotely related to the issue at hand. It was inserted strictly to sensationalize the imagined risk.
The chilling of free speech begins when we groundlessly relabel crass or distasteful speech we disagree with as patently “dangerous” instead.
Louis Petolicchio
Manor Township