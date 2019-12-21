Reaction to impeachment (letter) Dec 21, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Welcome to the Gulag! Thank you, Democratic Party. Rick Burk Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists Landisville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Impeachment Donald Trump Democrats More Headlines 'Only in Lancaster': Amish, refugees come together for food, common ground [photos, audio] OMG it's Y2K: End-of-the-millennium panic was largely absent in Lancaster [historic front page] L-L League boys basketball: After 7 lead changes, Cedar Crest holds on for 55-50 win over Warwick Elco girls get fast finish, fend off Lampeter-Strasburg in L-L League crossover showdown Penn Manor pulls away from Dallastown and into CPIHL holiday break with 6-3 win Penn State media day: Franklin still looking for OC, names Tyler Bowen interim Blazin' J's to open at Park City Center; food court location will be 2nd spot for Lancaster restaurateurs Lancaster County killer Jose Nieves will stay in prison for 1976 slaying; pardons board rejects case Police seek man charged for unintentionally shooting friend on Plum Street in Lancaster city 1 person killed in Rapho Twp. crash Friday morning: police [photo, video, updates] 16 free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend