I understand Franklin & Marshall College minority students being upset about cultural appropriation and harassment.
However, if two of the “offenders” were dressed as Jose and Cuervo, alluding to the tequila brand, as it appeared on the news, labeling them as racist is very extreme. Cheesy, yes; racist, no!
Do you see people of Irish descent stopping Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and basketball games? Do they protest the mascot (a leprechaun with raised fists)? The answer to both questions is no.
What was upsetting was when, in 1997, the Stanford band portrayed “Seamus O’Hungry,” thus mocking the famine and deaths of hundreds of thousands of Irish people.
Irish Americans faced signs stating, “Irish Need Not Apply.”
My Irish American ancestors worked at a coal mine, and I am incredibly proud of them.
Franklin & Marshall is a very expensive and prestigious institution. For students there to claim they need “equity” and “inclusion” speaks volumes to the disconnect from reality.
John Kidd
Richland
Lebanon County