In response to your balanced coverage of the two days of public comment about the removal of the county’s ballot drop box, in which LNP | LancasterOnline presented both the arguments of the Lancaster County commissioners and of the various attendees at the two meetings, I tried to contact commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, only to learn that the person answering the phone was not allowed to disclose their direct phone numbers. Of course, I did leave a message and trusted that the person who answered the phone conveyed my entire message and the detailed reasoning behind my opposition to the removal of Lancaster County’s only drop box.

What does this say about Republican Commissioners D’Agostino and Parsons that they don’t provide their phone numbers to county residents? Surely, this speaks to their utter contempt and disregard for the people whom they are meant to serve. No wonder they want to limit the ability to vote of those who can’t easily get to the polls. These are people who have long, inflexible work hours, or who can’t afford the extra child care it would take to go to vote in person, as well as people who have long-term mobility issues, some of whom rely on disability benefits — in other words, people who come from socioeconomic groups that tend to vote for Democrats or independents. Why should any Lancaster County citizen who wants to exercise his or her right to vote have to depend on an undependable U.S. Postal Service to deliver his or her ballot?

Nina Menke

Manheim Township