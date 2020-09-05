Lancaster, what is the matter with you? I arrived in this city 40 years ago. It was very unwelcoming. I had come from Tucson, Arizona, with my new husband, looking for a new beginning. I was excited about living in the East, hoping for a wonderful life and children and working as a teacher in the Red Rose City.

All of this I eventually accomplished, but it took a very long time to establish a network of friends. Many acquaintances had family members nearby and seemed to regard new friends as not a priority, perhaps even an inconvenience.

Fortunately, after many years, I have made many dear friends. However I was recently jolted back to a time 40 years ago, when I was a newcomer.

While walking through School Lane Hills, I saw a young mother with her beautiful 3-year-old child. She was astounded when I spoke to her to ask what she was doing. She replied that she was planting a hibiscus in front of her house, but seemed genuinely astonished that I had stopped to talk to her.

She confessed that this was the first time she’d had a conversation with a total stranger since she arrived three months ago. “It’s as if I didn’t exist,” she said. “Not one of my neighbors has even bothered to welcome me to say hello. I’ve been very lonely.”

Why not reach out to a newcomer? What does it cost you? Try befriending someone today!

Lyn Ross

Lancaster