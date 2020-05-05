We all do not agree on everything. Moreover, needs and wants change over time. While some among us, for example, knew a new pandemic was possible or even likely, few of us were spending time studying it, reading about it, planning for it and worrying about it.

When the novel coronavirus seized our attention, it became clear that change and growth were surely required in our way of life, thoughts and actions. Living in the past was no longer possible. Getting accurate facts and developing the best coping strategies became the order of the day.

Suggestions for how to do this can be found in the work of Sir Karl Popper, who in 1929 earned a doctorate in psychology and later served as a professor of logic and scientific method at the University of London. Here are two quotations from his works:

— “No rational argument will have a rational effect on a man who does not want to adopt a rational attitude.”

— “True ignorance is not the absence of knowledge, but the refusal to acquire it.”

Popper clearly understood the power of rational thought and the need to pursue and acquire it when we confront significant challenges. It is not a time to depend on how things always were. It is a time to move ahead based on serious study and plans based on investigation and logic. To do less is to fail the test. What is important is not how things always were. Rather, it is how they need to be.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township