The left has weaponized vocabulary in today’s societal debate. There can be no “rational” discussion regarding differences of political opinion. Here are some examples:

— If one is pro-life, he is labeled a misogynist.

— If one is anti-illegal immigration, he is tagged a racist.

— If one speaks out against Islamist terrorism, he is a xenophobe.

— If one doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage, he is branded a homophobe.

And my favorite:

Sign up for our newsletter

— If one wears a MAGA hat, he hates brown people.

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,” Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals.”

Scott E. Greenawalt

Mountville