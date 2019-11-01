The left has weaponized vocabulary in today’s societal debate. There can be no “rational” discussion regarding differences of political opinion. Here are some examples:
— If one is pro-life, he is labeled a misogynist.
— If one is anti-illegal immigration, he is tagged a racist.
— If one speaks out against Islamist terrorism, he is a xenophobe.
— If one doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage, he is branded a homophobe.
And my favorite:
— If one wears a MAGA hat, he hates brown people.
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,” Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals.”
Scott E. Greenawalt
Mountville