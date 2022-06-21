To everyone protesting for abortion rights — look around you. You have one thing in common: You had mothers who decided against a death sentence for you.

To all the men at the abortion-rights rallies: How nice that you’ll avoid child support and the other responsibilities that you would otherwise face. How convenient. The only price is the life of a human being.

Admittedly, the arguments in favor of abortion are strong and credible. The impact on women of bringing a child into the world are severe and lasting (but often positive and lasting). But think about the scale of justice. On one side, put all the inconveniences of having a child. On the other side, put ending the life of a human being. In my view, any rational evaluation favors life.

The recent revelation about the potential upcoming decision from the U.S. Supreme Court led to a very ironic reaction from the abortion-rights crowd. We’ve been hearing from them for decades that the federal government does not have a right to interfere with a woman’s reproductive rights. And, if the leaked draft by Justice Samuel Alito is accurate, that’s exactly what will happen if the decision holds. It states that the federal government has no constitutional authority to involve itself in the issue.

But, back to human morality: Think long and hard before acting on this grizzly choice. I view it as an execution that will likely stay with you for the rest of your life. Instead, leave the protest, go home and thank your mother for not making the choice you’re supporting.

Nada Duda

Warwick Township