The insults to our environment and the resultant global climate change are not only omnipresent — their deleterious effects are reported in your newspaper multiple times weekly with fires, floods, drought, cyclones, rising seas, the lack of water for crops, water and people, and the many other detrimental impacts.

Many of your readers understand this and are taking some actions to mitigate these negative events, but as individuals we are isolated voices and actors.

Our elected officials have the potential to legislate positive change in a larger way, but almost none of them (except state Rep. Mike Sturla) have a favorable voting record regarding the past, present and future of the Earth and its inhabitants.

The website conservationpa.org features a scorecard that rates the votes of our elected representatives on environmental bills. This information should be more widely available to the public.

Tim Kauffman

Manheim Township