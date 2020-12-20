You don’t like the results of the 2020 election? I understand. I did not care for the results of the 2016 election. I learned to accept it, while I disagreed with the result. Last month, more than 81 million people chose Joe Biden. Just over 74 million voted for Donald Trump. Biden earned 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Accusations of election fraud, without evidence, harm our country. Emotions run high. On a scale of 1 to 10, Joseph diGenova, one of President Trump’s lawyers, turned the dial up to 137 when he made statements attacking Chris Krebs, the nation’s former cybersecurity and infrastructure security chief. Krebs had said that our election was conducted securely.

Referencing Krebs, diGenova said: “Anybody who thinks that this election went well ... is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”

Is Krebs literally to be drawn and quartered and then shot? Politics is not a blood sport.

Everyone: Take a deep breath and chill.

Democrats: Take a Republican out to lunch and enjoy some casual conversation. Republicans do not have horns and a tail.

Republicans: Have some coffee with a Democrat. Democrats love the flag as much as you and are not Marxists intent on destroying our country.

All Americans deserve respect and are entitled to their voices in how our country is run. Let’s accentuate things we all agree on, rather than dwelling on the few things we disagree about. With love and respect for all, we can make this country better.

Mitch King

New Holland