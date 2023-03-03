I would like to know exactly what was wrong with “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments when he apparently read the results of the February Rasmussen Poll that asked the question “Do you agree or disagree with the statement: ‘It’s OK to be white.’ ”

In those poll results, 26% of Black respondents said they either “strongly disagree” or “somewhat disagree.” And 21% of Black respondents replied “not sure.”

(For those who didn’t pay attention, the actual poll asked everyone the same question and then broke down the answers to multiple demographics: gender, age and race.)

I don’t think Adams’ response was necessarily a good thing to say, but the poll itself was a bad poll in asking such a question. Adams should have just ignored it.

What kind of a question is it, asking people if they agree or disagree that “It’s OK to be white”? How exactly can a white person change their race so that they can be a race that is approved by most people? It was a terrible poll question, and its purpose seemed only to cause problems.

In my view, for LNP | LancasterOnline to drop the “Dilbert” cartoon because it didn’t like Adams’ response to a very ignorant poll is also pretty ignorant. Are you dropping it because somehow you think the poll was something to be taken seriously? Or just because other newspapers are dropping the cartoon?

What we need are ways to encourage people of all races to get along and recognize that we might be different on the outside, but that we can all still live together. And cancel culture has to end!

Mary Miller

Mount Joy