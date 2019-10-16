Regarding the Oct. 5 letter “Respond to crisis of global warming”: It is imperative that we respond to the global warming crisis with a rapid transition to clean energy.
The latest alarming warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s foremost scientific authority on global warming and climate change, came out in September, focusing on the effects of global warming on the oceans and the cryosphere — the Earth’s frozen water. The report states that more than 1.3 billion people in coastal regions and mountain areas will experience food and drinking water shortages and more as oceans rapidly heat up while glaciers and permafrost melt at unprecedented rates.
The Greenland ice sheet and Arctic sea ice have been shrinking about 13% per decade since 1979, but that rate has skyrocketed in recent years. The rate of ocean warming has more than doubled since 1993, causing large-scale coral bleaching and putting more than a million species at risk of extinction.
The report stresses that we’re now at a tipping point, and the coming years will decide the fate of humanity. Everything depends on whether and by how much we’re able to rein in rising greenhouse gas emissions.
Now that solar and wind power are cheaper than any fossil fuel, the only impediments to cheaper clean energy are political corruption and corporate greed.
Voting for congressional representatives who understand the threat of global warming and the economic rewards of clean energy will mean that solar and wind will be “effectively free” by 2030.
Lynn Goldfarb
Manheim Township