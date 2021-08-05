Kudos to the writer of the excellent July 20 letter “Showing valid ID to vote.”

The July 20 “Protect dogs” editorial gives us much food for thought on an important topic. As I was reading the third paragraph, I found myself substituting some words.

“A funny thing happens when a dog (baby) enters your life. You begin to care about other dogs (babies) too. The idea that some people are treating dogs (babies) cruelly (abortion) tears at your heart. Conscientious dog owners (parents) would welcome the opportunity to ensure that even dogs (babies) they’ll never know will be safe (in the womb) from abuse.”

What’s the point? A sad commentary, if one must ask.

Meanwhile, new phraseology continues to appear as we struggle in this life. A recent letter (“Concerned for transgender students,” July 20) mentions “the gender with which they identify” and “the gender they were assigned at birth.” Who did the “assigning”? The potter or the clay?

Thanks, and my appreciation to the teachers who chaperoned their students at the wonderful sites in our nation’s capital.

Marlin Houck

New Holland