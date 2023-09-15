This is regarding the Sept. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Ramaswamy has good ideas for US.” I can only wonder what exactly the letter writer believes are Vivek Ramaswamy’s good ideas.

Is it a good idea to neglect taking care of the environment by calling the climate change agenda a hoax?

Is it a good idea to stop aiding Ukraine in an unfounded hope that Russia and China will magically no longer have a stronger alliance as a result?

It is a good idea to block Ukraine’s candidacy to the Western security alliance NATO and end U.S. sanctions on Russia?

Is it a good idea to deport children who were born to immigrants who came to the United States illegally, even though those children are American citizens under the 14th Amendment?

If these are all considered “good ideas,” then I’ll opt for the “bad ideas,” please. Thanks.

Spencer Shaak

Lancaster