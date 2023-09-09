Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has good ideas for America. His goals of restoring economic growth and restoring national pride in the next generation are positive messages for voters.

Putting aside the political banter, Ramaswamy seems like he would be fair to both Democrats and Republicans.

Being a millennial helps Ramaswamy bring insightful new ideas that he could put forward for consideration in the White House.

Having a millennial run for president of the United States is a great thing to witness today.

Alim Howell

Upper Darby Township

Delaware County