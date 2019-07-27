“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. ... Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act” — attributed to Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
If not me, who? I raise my voice.
I am a 60ish white woman. I consider myself a Christ follower. The life and legacy of Jesus Christ have profoundly impacted my life. My heart and soul have been troubled since the election of 2016. Regarding the recent pictures of children separated from their parents in cages and a dead father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande, plus the recent photos of Vice President Mike Pence touring immigrant detention facilities in Texas — I say shame on us all.
I believe it is an evil act to separate children from their parents and families, and to cage other human beings created in the image of God because of where they are from.
The failure of our government (or lack thereof) to treat these people with dignity and respect is a blot on our country. Many say we are a Christian nation. How is Christ represented in the way we are treating these immigrants?
I am one person with one voice and pray that others will rise up and speak against this evil being enacted on men, women and children who are seeking a better life in the land we hold to be the land of the free and home of the brave. Please take time to gather the truth before voting in the next election.
Patti Lehman
Warwick Township