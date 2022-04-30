More thoughts on the U.S. and Ukraine:

As I stated previously (“Criticism of defense priorities,” March 20 letter), I believe that the United States has squandered its defense spending over the past 40 years to the tune of $15 trillion (wars, fraud, waste and abuse). How many Javelin and Stinger missiles would that buy now? And regarding those 10 carrier strike groups our U.S. Navy keeps: Not that we’d be using them now, but what good are they in a land war? The cost to maintain these strike groups annually is about $25 billion.

Additionally, we’ve not been a role model in defense of the current Russian sanctions, given our CIA operations in the 1950s and what I view as the United States’ unwarranted incursions in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. And countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India, which don’t support the Russian sanctions, know this.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County