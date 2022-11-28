Do you know how much food the Columbia Food Bank has distributed since January? Over 62,000 pounds. Let me just put that in terms that are easier to understand. It is the weight of 10 fully loaded Ford pickup trucks. You get the picture, right?

So to hear some people focus on how ExtraGive and food drives might not have topped last year’s efforts breaks my heart. It’s not because there wasn’t as much raised, but because such talk negates the tremendous effort that kind and caring individuals put out for nonprofits such as ours.

Right now it is so hard out there and — as our rising client numbers can attest — money for necessities like food, fuel and medication can be in short supply.

So to set the record straight and to give credit where it’s due, the Columbia Food Bank is so very grateful to to everyone who participated in this year’s ExtraGive.

The $12,000-plus donated to us is an extraordinary blessing. And the 7,450 pounds of food donated by the community and delivered to us through the Scouting for Food Drive will help us feed so many families in need this winter.

So, to quote a note found in one of the donation boxes this month: “Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you all.”

Danielle J. Peters

Director

Columbia Food Bank