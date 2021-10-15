Abortion is a hot topic now because of recent state laws and court cases. In my view, the issue is not abortion, but personal freedom, just like some people like to choose for themselves whether to wear a mask or get a COVID-19 vaccination. And even this would not be a problem if our society was structured differently.

Our society is a primitive one by any measurement. Society says if you have a child, you are responsible for raising the child. There are two problems with this. First, there are economic pressures on parents to provide for food, clothing and shelter for the child. If they are ill-prepared to earn enough money for this, and especially if a single parent is involved, the child may be deprived of the love and attention he or she needs while the parent or parents struggle to make a living.

Second, I do not believe that parents are always the best candidates for raising children. When my son was born, I did not feel at all qualified or prepared to raise him. Like most parents, we muddle through somehow. I believe that better candidates would be grandparents, because they have more life experience.

A more enlightened way would have the elders of society supervise the raising of the young. Parents could take part in the child-rearing process, but the elders would supervise the feeding, clothing, sheltering and education of the children. I believe this would produce a society in which all children are welcome. Raising our children should be the focus of our society, because our children are our future.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township