Wow, what changes you’ve made. LNP has transformed itself into a pamphlet-status newspaper. There are still many people who read a daily newspaper for its content. You’ve now compressed yourselves into a minimalist version of information. The business section has been reduced to a half page of “stories” with the great second page of major information nuggets gone. Raise the price, don’t shrink the size or content.
I go to my local Turkey Hill Minit Market each morning at 5:30 a.m. to purchase LNP. (You do not deliver to my ZIP code.) I’ve noticed other papers and, sadly, might be looking to them for my printed news. What’s next, three days a week like the Patriot-News?
Dave Olson
Derry Township
Dauphin County
Editor’s note: LNP is committed to publishing a newspaper seven days a week.