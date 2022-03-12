January was National Radon Action Month. I saw very little publicity this year in Lancaster County.

Radon, an odorless and colorless radioactive gas that can accumulate in buildings, is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Cancer.org states, “Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths.”

Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for its radon levels. The Radon Division of Pennsylvania indicates about 40% of homes have radon levels above the hazardous action level. However, the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization recommend mitigation for even low radon levels, as there is no safe level.

The state provides public education and certifies radon workers. In real estate transactions, sellers disclose prior radon test results. But there is no enforcement for radon testing or mitigation. The state building code does not require radon-resistant new construction using state certified workers. This is why all states have little regulation to protect the public from radon risk.

Residents and workers in buildings owned by others are at the mercy of the provider to address the radon risk.

Homeowners, however, can test for and mitigate radon in their residence at little cost by purchasing a test kit at a retail store. Mitigation typically costs $1,500 or less. Radon risks can be assessed long-term by using a device that will continuously sample the air and pinpoint hourly exposure over a day, week, month or year.

A public awareness campaign on radon, its hazards and ways to protect ourselves is sorely needed.

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township