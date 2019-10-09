Welcome to October, home of the pink everything — pink is everywhere you look.
What about all the people who wear gray (brain tumor or cancer), light blue (prostate cancer), gold (childhood cancer) or, the real kicker, emerald (liver cancer), which shares October as its awareness month?
You never hear about these. Do our colors not matter? Are our struggles not as difficult? Do our lives not matter?
Use light purple or lavender — the symbol for all cancers, tumors and rare diseases — to raise awareness for everyone. Those of us who struggle with the “unrecognized color” appreciate it very much. Let’s raise awareness of all cancers!
Mary Elbert
Lancaster Township