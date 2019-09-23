Social media and op-ed pages alike have been awash in concern and outrage over both the news that the Amazon rainforest is burning and the Brazilian president’s apparent indifference about it.
However, while concerning, there are two very important reasons why this is not the global calamity many are claiming it to be. First of all, the Amazon rainforest, for all its lush foliage, is not and has never been the “lungs of the world.” Nearly all of the oxygen it produces is actually consumed by its own ecosystem, with less than 1% reaching the globe. Most of the planet’s breathable oxygen, up to 85%, actually comes from phytoplankton in the ocean, not from anything on land.
Second, these fires, while usually man-made, are not a new phenomenon. Not only have there actually been fewer fires this year than the annual average over the past decade, but humans have been clearing huge swaths of the forest for hundred of years — long before colonists arrived.
Both new land survey technology and old documents indicate massive areas of the rainforest had been cleared, leveled and developed by ancient native civilizations, using the same “problematic” slash-and-burn techniques, on a surprisingly large scale. After these cultures disappeared, the rainforest reclaimed the area so completely that scholars had no idea they even existed until recently.
In short, the image of the Amazon aflame, while a striking one, has been given outsize attention at the expense of ecological causes that actually affect the planet.
Louis Petolicchio
Manor Township