Recently, I have heard the term “radical” being thrown out in an accusatory way toward Lt. Gov John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman is called radical because he wants to protect a woman’s right to privacy. He wants sensible gun legislation. He wants our children and grandchildren to be able to inherit a planet that’s been cared for, so their children can breathe clean air and live on a planet where fossil fuels have become relics of a distant past. He has fought to lower crime in his own hometown by working with the citizens and police of Braddock.

If this is “radical,” then I’m all in.

So-called radical thoughts have always been scrutinized. Let us remember that those members of a fledgling Republican Party in the 19th century were often referred to as “radical Republicans” because they wanted to bring slavery to an end and foster a radical idea called public education.

I suggest that those Republicans were role-modeling “radical love” in a way that frightened the status quo of their day. Maybe that’s the issue now. We are frightened by new ideas, so we label them “radical” or dangerous in order to instill fear. As we approach the November election, let us not be afraid of those who offer ideas that are meant to make all of us feel safer, healthier and cared for.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster