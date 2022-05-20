In 2017, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanted “Jews will not replace us,” along with other neo-Nazi slogans. They believe that a global conspiracy of Jews is replacing white people with people of color in Europe and America.

Since 2017, the men who have slaughtered Jewish people in Pittsburgh, Hispanic people in El Paso, Texas, and Black people in Buffalo said the “great replacement theory” was the reason they killed innocent people.

If you need an explanation of this theory, watch Fox News. Host Tucker Carlson advocates it nearly every day. Or listen to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County. He and other members of the House Freedom Caucus believe the racist lie called the “great replacement theory.”

The leadership of the Republican Party, from Donald “very fine people on both sides” Trump on down, either endorse the “great replacement theory” or pretend it’s not so bad.

It is bad. It is among the most horrible racist lies of QAnon, and it’s proof that what used to be the lunatic fringe of the Republican Party is now the Republican Party reality.

Neil Gussman

Lancaster