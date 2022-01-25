The Electoral College’s primary purpose was not to give small states greater representation, as is often claimed by its defenders. Instead, the Electoral College was created to reflect the political realities associated with accommodating the institution of slavery into our electoral system.

Under a direct election system, the Southern states would be at a significant disadvantage, because enslaved Black people could not vote. Through the Electoral College and the three-fifths compromise, however, partially counting enslaved people when determining the number of presidential electors allowed Southern states to rival the electoral power of their Northern brethren.

U.S. senators were initially appointed by state legislatures, and states were permitted to ban women from voting entirely. Those who were enslaved got an even worse deal, as they were officially counted as just three-fifths of a person, but had no vote.

In Anti-Federalist Papers 72, the anonymous Democratic-Republican Party writer argues that the issues with the Electoral College deal with the ability of electors, rather than the people, to elect the president. In the writer’s eyes, the Electoral College removes the ability of the people to select their leader, and instead delegates that right to a small number of individuals.

The writer further speculates, “Is it not probable, at least possible, that the president who is to be vested with all this omnipotence — who is not chosen by the community; and who consequently, as to them, is irresponsible and independent — that he, I say, by a few artful and dependent emissaries in Congress, may not only perpetuate his own personal administration, but also make it hereditary?”

This early Democratic-Republican feared a hypothetically stronger executive. As I believe we have seen in recent years, the writer’s fears were justified. We can’t ignore the majority of the voters. Today, we are one country and the vote for president needs to reflect the will of the majority.

Robert Hirsch

Commander, U.S. Navy (retired)

Millersville