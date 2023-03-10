I have always enjoyed the comic strip “Dilbert.” Scott Adams really has his finger on the pulse of American business.

However, media outlets were totally justified when they canceled the strip. Since former President Donald Trump entered politics, our society seems to have taken a major step backward. Racist comments cannot be tolerated. What Adams said on his podcast was blatantly racist.

I agree, as one letter writer remarked (“Rasmussen poll question was bad,” March 3 LNP | LancasterOnline), that the Rasmussen poll on which Adams was commenting was bad — but two wrongs will never make it right.

Adams should have thought about how his comments — including that Black people are a “hate group” — could hurt people.

This is a page out of the Trump playbook, which says it’s OK to disparage innocent people. It is a classic example of white privilege, and it is dangerous. It gives people who are already caught up in irrational hate the license to hate more.

And in this toxic environment, couch commandos — locked and loaded with weapons of war they should not be allowed to have — will only need the smallest excuse to get violent.

Hate speech is not free speech and choosing to not support such speech is not “cancel culture.” By continuing to run “Dilbert,” newspapers would be tacitly approving of his racist point of view.

According to NPR reporting, other professional cartoonists applaud the newspapers for holding Adams accountable. Freedom of speech comes with responsibility. It’s OK to be white or Black, but hate speech is never OK.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township