Will Americans ever learn that for every justification of war there is a comparable justification of slavery? Both justifications reach for and fail to be morally convincing. That is, racism and war-making are not two different species — they are twins. 

White supremacy, which had a focus on slavery, and American supremacy, which has a focus on war, are not incomparably different —they are inseparably similar.

Asking the victims might be the best way to explore the possible truth of this.

John K. Stoner

Akron

Tags