Will Americans ever learn that for every justification of war there is a comparable justification of slavery? Both justifications reach for and fail to be morally convincing. That is, racism and war-making are not two different species — they are twins.

White supremacy, which had a focus on slavery, and American supremacy, which has a focus on war, are not incomparably different —they are inseparably similar.

Asking the victims might be the best way to explore the possible truth of this.

John K. Stoner

Akron