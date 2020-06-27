The latest verbal invention embraced by leftists and their undiscerning camp followers is “white fragility,” defined as “discomfort and defensiveness on the part of a white person when confronted by information about racial inequality and injustice.”

By inserting the adjective “liberal” in front of “white person” in the definition, the discussion shifts in a direction that white fragility proponents do not want to go. That direction leads, in my view, to the conclusion that responsibility for many of the adverse conditions suffered by the Black communities in our country can be laid at the feet of white liberals.

Racism, in all its ugliness, comes in various forms — from the blatant racism of white supremacists to the quiet, unacknowledged racism of white liberals that expresses itself in the belief that Black people cannot succeed in this country without the government assisting them.

Additionally, white liberal racism refuses to acknowledge that the destruction of the Black family, in my view, is at the root of the problems in the Black community — and that destruction can be traced directly to the Great Society programs of Democratic President Lyndon Johnson.

Further, white liberals seemingly cannot separate support for the fundamental truth that Black lives matter from support of the radical organization Black Lives Matter — a failure that makes them even more a part of the problem rather than the solution.

For those serious about discovering the truth — which is the cure for white fragility — investigate the writings of Black scholars and commentators such as Jason Riley, Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele and Carol Swain.

Linford Youndt

Lititz