During interesting times I prefer to be on the right side of history. So I write myself a letter, seal it and open it 10 years later. My thoughts about President Donald Trump are laid out in plain language: Trump is a racist.

Then I read some letters recently in LNP | LancasterOnline and I observe how some do not consider him a racist or don’t admit it.

How do editors and writers use language to beat around the bush about Trump’s racism? Euphemism and rationalization! They claim racism is subjective, whereas journalists supposedly strive for objectivity. However, these same people who assert objectivity are using euphemisms constantly to avoid labeling Trump as a racist.

Euphemistic phrases have been used so much that comedian Trevor Noah invented a Racist Euphemism Headline Generator. Put down your thesaurus. An example: Trump dips toe in pool of eyebrow-raising racial misadventure.

In “What makes Trump tick” (March 9 letter), the writer states “though a man of prejudices, Trump isn’t a racist — too big city.” That’s a flat denial on the premise that big cities are not racist! Like stop and frisk was just a small-town problem in New York City; like racial profiling is just something that happens in Alabama; like voter suppression kind of, maybe happens in Tombstone territory!

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster