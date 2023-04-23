The shooting incident in which Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl after Yarl rang the doorbell to the wrong house in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 13 is god-awful. Yarl is African American and Lester is white.

It is shocking that some white citizens still view a portion of minority people in this world as somewhat of a threat to society.

Actions like this should not be happening with today’s generation. We all have to come together and demonstrate positive change through diversity in all communities across America.

Ongoing racially motivated violence has to stop. It is putting a huge damper on most people in the country. It’s dividing an outrageous number of people and discouraging togetherness.

People of color should not have to worry about what is going to happen at any waking moment when they are out in public. It is repulsive.

Some may agree that, in this era, we would should not be in a world where unfortunate circumstances like this are occurring.

It should be a top priority for government officials and law enforcement to bring all racially motivated violence to a complete end.

Alim Howell

Upper Darby Township

Delaware County