A recent letter questions why the two non-Asian victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings are often neglected in discussion around the event (“On racial descriptions,” April 29). While every human life is sacred, one of the two Caucasians who died was a patron and the other was a handyman, and likely not the intended targets.

The alleged shooter’s motivation might have been a desire to punish others for his own feelings of sinfulness around sexuality so that race was not the only or even the main factor, but he could have just as easily targeted women (or men) of another group. Instead, he chose Asian targets specifically.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township