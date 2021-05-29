Enough is enough. On May 25, Race Avenue in Lancaster was once again used as a race course, with cars seemingly speeding more than 80 mph and ultimately crashing into and demolishing multiple vehicles on the west side of the 600 block.

One of the parked cars was actually catapulted into a front yard from the impact with the speeding vehicle.

Amazingly, no one was killed. But had anyone been walking along the sidewalk or playing in that front yard, the result could have been quite different.

It is clearly time for speed bumps and stop signs along the stretch of Race Avenue between Buchanan Avenue and Harrisburg Pike.

Please do this before someone is killed.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster