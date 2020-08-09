“I think at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

That’s definitely a statement exhibiting commanding leadership during a global health and economic crisis from the president of the United States, isn’t it?

Would Gen. Dwight Eisenhower have uttered a similar statement on the eve of June 6, 1944?

Did President Donald Trump really pay someone else to take his SATs? Do you think he may have cheated at the University of Pennsylvania? Does he ever not cheat? Has he ever accepted any responsibility for a failure he promoted?

And these are some of the less terrible characteristics of Trump!

I believe we are witnessing leadership from the White House that can only be compared to juvenile schoolyard bullying. Trump’s narcissism clearly overshadows an opportunity to lead the nation in a united effort to combat the pandemic. But an oversized ego has no room in bipartisan collaboration.

Look at our U.S. representative from the 11th Congressional District, Lloyd Smucker — the obedient Republican Party lapdog!

Kudos to Sen. Pat Toomey for traveling to Lancaster several weeks ago to address civic and business leaders. When is the next Smucker public forum scheduled? To maintain a comfort level and avoid embarrassment, he seems to be dependent on a staff that drafts his public statements and, more importantly, keeps him in the GOP’s lap. Pathetic.

Let’s make Trump and Smucker disappear in November.

Carl B. Bear

East Hempfield Township