As a letter writer suggested, an art installation on the parking garage overlooking Ewell Plaza featuring a quilt design would be a destination for visitors and a delight to Lancaster residents (“Amish quilt design for parking garage," March 3 LNP | LancasterOnline). It would be more appropriate than multicolored aluminum tubes hung vertically, and certainly less costly.

Lancaster County has a number of wonderful “quilt barns” — that is, barns with facades adorned with quilt patterns. The Willow Valley Communities Quilt Guild designed, and a local sign company created, a permanent “quilt” on one of our barns on the Willow Street campus. It is a pleasure for me as a resident to pass it often and smile.

Hope it is not too late to cancel the overpriced multicolored wall.

Shirley Cressman

West Lampeter Township