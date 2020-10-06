First, violent demonstrations are wrong and those who participate in them are wrong.

Those of us who are Black are as much entitled to courtesy, professionalism and respect from law enforcement as those who are white.

When those who are supposed to serve us by enforcing the law instead act as if we are supposed to respect them regardless of their actions, we have a major breakdown in society.

We must also recognize times when even during disorder some in command take righteous action. In reading the Sept. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline, I found an interesting and unusual act had taken place. The shooting of Ricardo Muñoz occurred sometime around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 13. At about 11 p.m., the police released the body camera footage of the shooting. We can argue as to what it shows, but we cannot argue that we did not have the photographic evidence in a reasonable amount of time. My question to the above would be: Why isn’t this normal nationwide?

Over many years, the police have earned the lack of respect they receive from the Black community. They have earned it through their daily encounters that get heightened attention when there is a killing. We recognize that they have the power; that power is symbolized by the badge and the gun they carry. The body cameras act as a deterrent. When the pictures are kept secret unless they are favorable to the police, then the lack of trust is earned.

“All lives matter” will be a racist lie until Black lives matter.

John Gouveia

East Hempfield Township