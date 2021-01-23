Quick action by US House (letter) Jan 23, 2021 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print It amazes me how fast the U.S. House of Representatives was able to act on impeaching the president, rightly or wrongly.I hope it can act that fast on bills that will be beneficial to the people of the United States. Dave BowersEphrata Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Impeachment Donald Trump Bills