I read “How they voted” on Page A5 of the April 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. I see that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted no on a House bill to tighten current federal law against gender-based wage discrimination and prevent employers from paying women less than men for equivalent work.

I also see that he voted yes to a proposed amendment that would have allowed employers accused of wage discrimination to avoid penalties.

Smucker voted no on a bill to order new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules protecting health care and social service employees from workplace violence and requiring employers in those sectors to implement plans to safeguard workers.

Question: Is Rep. Smucker voting according to our wishes?

Shirley Park

Akron