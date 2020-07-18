Black Lives Matter. They do, at least, during election cycles, as Google Analytics shows increases in Black Lives Matter mentions in 2016 and again this year.

Black Lives Matter raises funds via ActBlue, which is also a fundraising agency for the Democratic National Committee.

Black Lives Matter seemingly only cares when a Black person is killed tragically — and in one of the rare few instances when it’s at the hands of a white police officer. (In 2019, there were 25 unarmed white people killed by police officers, compared to 14 unarmed Black people, according to The Washington Post’s database.)

Tragically, about 7,000 Black people are murdered in the U.S. every year, but that doesn’t seem to bother everyone in Black Lives Matter. Just ask Terry Crews, who recently criticized the movement’s seeming indifference toward Black people killing each other.

Then there is the high percentage of Black children who don’t have a father at home. Does that bother anyone? It seemingly doesn’t bother Black Lives Matter. The group’s “What we believe” statement includes this: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Black Lives Matter is not, in my view, a statement of values. It is an organization that many consider to be Marxist. Karl Marx said his “object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.”

Black Lives Matter is, in my view, a group just like Planned Parenthood, whose founder, Margaret Sanger, spoke at KKK women’s auxiliary meetings in the 1920s. Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood are, in my view, pro-death movements that want to kill and destroy.

Eric Siegrist

Rapho Township